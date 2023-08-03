Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen police searching for possible human remains after receiving tip

The Killeen Police Department is performing a forensic dig at a property in the 100 block of...
The Killeen Police Department is performing a forensic dig at a property in the 100 block of East Young Avenue after receiving a tip about possible human remains.(Angela Bonilla for KWTX)
By Angela Bonilla and KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Killeen Police Department and K9s are looking for possible human remains at a property in the 100 block of East Young Avenue.

Detectives said they spoke with an individual last week and were told human remains are buried in the property. Police have been at the scene since August 2.

Killeen Police Department Sergeant Neal Holtzclaw told KWTX the tip about the human remains is not related to any current department investigation.

Detectives, Holtzclaw said, are merely looking to find out if there is any evidence that could give validity to the tip they received.

The owners of the property, who are not involved in the investigation, gave the department permission to perform a forensic dig.

No further information is available.

Killeen Police Department investigators are performing a forensic dig at a property in the 100...
Killeen Police Department investigators are performing a forensic dig at a property in the 100 block of East Young Avenue.(PHOTOS: Angela Bonilla for KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Car crashes into apartment complex office building
Two injured in Waco car accident

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Lake Belton
Central Texas cities, Fort Cavazos announce Stage 2 water restrictions
Midway ISD considering possible election on tax rates that would increase teacher pay
Midway ISD considering possible election on tax rates to increase teacher pay
File Graphic
Man killed in head-on collision involving wrong-way driver in Milam County
gas station pump
Texas gas prices increase as crude oil prices rise