Killeen police searching for possible human remains after receiving tip

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Killeen Police Department and K9s are looking for possible human remains at a property in the 100 block of East Young Avenue.

Detectives said they spoke with an individual last week and were told human remains are buried in the property. Police have been at the scene since August 2.

Killeen Police Department Sergeant Neal Holtzclaw told KWTX the tip about the human remains is not related to any current department investigation.

Detectives, Holtzclaw said, are merely looking to find out if there is any evidence that could give validity to the tip they received.

The owners of the property, who are not involved in the investigation, gave the department permission to perform a forensic dig.

No further information is available.

Killeen Police Department investigators are performing a forensic dig at a property in the 100 block of East Young Avenue. (PHOTOS: Angela Bonilla for KWTX)

