Local Killeen Musician Passes Away at 21

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jarin Thomas Cole (also known as JC Stringz), one of the beloved sons of Killeen and Central Texas has passed. Known for his God given gifts, warm smile, huge heart and giving spirit, JC Stringz was a pillar of the community at a young age. He was a member of the Greater Vision Community Church Band from the age of 14.  He was a 2019 graduate from Harker Heights High School in Killeen ISD and he was a senior at the Berklee School of Music in Boston with an expected graduation date of May 2024.

Jarin began playing guitar at the age of 8, violin at 10, keys at 12 and vocals later in his teenage years. Jarin’s talents were multifaceted. He wanted to make people smile with his music.

You may have seen JC Stringz performing at numerous establishments in Central Texas.  From Billy Bob’s Burgers and Big Hoss BBQ to Dead Fish Grill and Caribbean Ice in Killeen, He also performed in Austin at Antone’s, The Skylark Lounge and The Victory Grill. Jarin was passionate about using his gifts to bless those around him.  Often, he donated his proceeds to the less fortunate.  Some of Jarin’s philanthropic gestures included:  raising money for the sleeping bags and blankets for the homeless, helping one of his friends after a car accident, assisting a cancer survivor and helping other community members in need during difficult times.

JC performed with and opened for Grammy nominated, Emmy nominated, and other award-winning artists:  The Peterson Brothers, Saul Paul, Damien Escobar, and Daniel D.

Central Texas mourns with Jarin’s family and hopes his light and humility will serve as beckons for all of us to follow.  The community says it will miss JC Stringz – it was forever impacted by him, and his God given talents.

