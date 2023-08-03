Advertise
Man facing slew of charges after leading Central Texas deputies on pursuit

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - Christopher Arriaga, 22, of Bruceville, Texas, was incarcerated at the Bosque County Jail on a slew of charges after he led deputies on a high speed chase and accelerated in the direction of deputies, said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

On August 2, a sergeant with the sheriff’s office attempted to conduct a traffic stop involving the driver of a Chrysler vehicle traveling north on State Highway 6 near FM 854.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by the sheriff’s office as Arriaga, accelerated and deputies initiated pursuit, Hendricks said.

Police officers from Clifton and Meridian PD soon joined in the pursuit to help the sheriff’s sergeant.

Arriaga continued to flee from pursuing officers and turned onto county road 3110, the sheriff said.

As officers attempted to block the Chrysler in, Arriaga accelerated in the direction of the officer, managing to evade the road block and continue on County Road 3110 toward additional units who were deploying spikes, Hendricks said.

As the Chrysler approached the officer who was in the roadway deploying the spikes, Arriaga accelerated in the direction of the second officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Chrysler crossed the spikes and three of its tires were damaged. Officers were then able to overtake the vehicle and take Arriaga into custody.

Arriaga is charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest or detention, and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

