Man killed in head-on collision involving wrong-way driver in Milam County

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Haider Ali Momin, 61, of Sugar Land, Texas, was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle on FM 485, The Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The collision happened shortly before 4 p.m. August 2 about 1.5 miles east of Branchville.

Mamin was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Express east on FM 485. At that same time, a 19-year-old man from Hamilton, Texas was driving a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV westbound in the eastbound lane on FM 485, investigators said.

DPS said Mamin swerved left onto the westbound lane to avoid colliding with the wrong-way driver.

At the same time, the driver of the Dodge also swerved to the right to get back into the correct lane, DPS said.

The Chevrolet and Dodge then collided head-on in the westbound lane, DPS said.

Mamin was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

The name of the 19-year-old man driving the Durango was not released. DPS said he was transported to a hospital with “incapacitating injuries.”

The wreck remains under investigation.

