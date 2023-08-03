Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

McCowan leads Dallas against Seattle after 25-point showing

Dallas visits the Seattle Storm after Teaira McCowan scored 25 points in the Wings’ 104-91 loss to the Las Vegas Aces
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Wings (14-11, 8-6 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (6-19, 4-7 Western Conference)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Wings -5.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the Seattle Storm after Teaira McCowan scored 25 points in the Wings' 104-91 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

The Storm have gone 4-7 against Western Conference teams. Seattle ranks sixth in the WNBA with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ezi Magbegor averaging 6.5.

The Wings are 8-6 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 12th in the WNBA averaging 6.6 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 29.9% from downtown. Arike Ogunbowale leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 32.2% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the third time this season. The Storm defeated the Wings 109-103 in their last meeting on June 17. Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 39 points, and Ogunbowale led the Wings with 41 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyd is scoring 24.3 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Storm. Magbegor is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Ogunbowale is averaging 21.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Natasha Howard is averaging 18.3 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 2-8, averaging 76.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Wings: 7-3, averaging 89.5 points, 41.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

INJURIES: Storm: None listed.

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Car crashes into apartment complex office building
Two injured in Waco car accident

Latest News

New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws during the first inning of a spring...
MLB trade deadline analysis: AL West leaders loaded up on starting pitchers
In this Saturday, May 7, 2016, photo, drag queen Darienne Lake, right, poses for a selfie with...
Drag artists and LGBTQ+ activities sue to block Texas law expanding ban on sexual performances
This photo provided by the Willacy County Livestock Show and Fair shows a rodeo goat named...
Willy the Texas rodeo goat, on the lam for weeks, has been found safe
Texas Rangers newly acquired pitcher Max Scherzer walks through the dugout in the first inning...
The Rangers expected more wins this year. After a deadline push, they’re thinking about October