One person dead after fatal crash in Cameron

(Pixabay)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) - One person is dead after a fatal crash in Cameron, according to KMIL 105.1 The Ranch.

KMIL 105.1 The Ranch says the Cameron Volunteer Fire Department responded to a crash just after 4:00 p.m. today on FM 485 east near County Road 260.

An SUV crashed with a van, and the driver of the van was killed, according to KMIL 105.1 The Ranch.

The driver of the SUV had to be freed using the Jaws of Life and took over an hour, KMIL 105.1 The Ranch reports.

KMIL 105.1 The Ranch says after the driver was freed, they were airlifted to a hospital and there is currently no update on their condition.

A passenger in the van came away with no injuries, according to KMIL 105.1 The Ranch.

Crews cleared the scene at about 7:00 p.m.

