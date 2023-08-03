Parents of Pre-K student sexually abused by teacher file suit against Lorena ISD, school principal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The parents of a pre-K student who was sexually abused by a Lorena Primary School teacher during the 2020-2021 school year have filed a federal lawsuit against the Lorena school district and the primary school principal.

The parents of the child, who have since moved from Lorena to Collin County, filed the lawsuit Thursday in Waco’s federal court using the pseudonyms Mary Doe and John Doe and identified their daughter as Jane Doe. They explained in the lawsuit they were using the pseudonyms to protect Jane’s identity and privacy as a minor and survivor of criminal sexual abuse.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from Lorena ISD and April Jewell, principal of Lorena Primary School.

The girl’s teacher, Nicolas Scott Crenshaw, pleaded guilty in May to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a young child, one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and one count of indecency with a child by contact in the sexual abuse of Jane Doe, who was 5, and her 4-year-old female classmate.

Crenshaw, 28, was sentenced to 40 years in prison and must serve the entire sentence before he can be released.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutor Will Hix said that Crenshaw committed “repeated and unspeakable evil against two of the most vulnerable and innocent persons in our community. He is the definition of a predator hiding among those who chose to look the other way.”

Jewell is the only Lorena ISD employee named as a defendant in the lawsuit. However, the suit names two other employees who the suit alleges “knew from their own observations, multiple employees’ credible complaints about Crenshaw’s inappropriate interactions with Jane Doe, photographic evidence that Crenshaw routinely laid down under a blanket with Jane during nap time, had her straddle him while he was lying down, placed her on his lap, dressed her in his clothing, isolated her in the classroom and behind locked doors, and was otherwise obsessed with the young child. At the same time, school officials knew that Jane complained of vaginal and stomach pain.”

John Wilson, a spokesman for Lorena ISD, said Thursday that “Lorena ISD cannot comment on a lawsuit we have not seen.”

“With deference to the Waco prosecutor, these school officials did more than ‘look the other way’ because they made it easier for Crenshaw to hurt Jane, and harder for conscientious employees to intervene, by eliminating supervision of Crenshaw, permitting him to have unmonitored access to Jane behind locked doors, retaliating against employees who reported his highly inappropriate conduct with Jane, failing to properly investigate him, and failing to report his misconduct to Jane’s parents, Child Protective Services or law enforcement,” the suit alleges.

Lorena Superintendent Joe Kucera said in a statement after Crenshaw’s indictment in August 2021 that Crenshaw was not allowed to return to campus and was terminated.

“The District has fully cooperated with law enforcement and will continue to cooperate throughout the legal process. The safety and security of our students remains our highest priority in Lorena ISD,” he said.

The girl suffers from post-traumatic stress syndrome, physical pain, anxiety, anger, nightmares, fear and distrust of others. She is afraid of going to school and often tries to avoid going, the lawsuit alleges.

The girl’s parents, who are represented by William W. Johnson, of Odessa, and Monica Beck, of Traverse City, Michigan, are seeking unspecified damages for past, present and future physical and psychological pain, suffering and impairment; medical and counseling bills and related expenses; impaired educational and earning capacity; and punitive damages.

