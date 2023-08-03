Advertise
Police K-9 killed by gunman in standoff: ‘He was a beloved member of our department’

A police chase ends on a college campus with a shootout that kills the suspect and a police dog in Southern California. (Source: KGTV, SDPD, CNN)
By Nia Watson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A police dog and suspect are dead following a pursuit in San Diego early Wednesday morning.

A K-9 named Sir was shot and killed during the standoff that involved officers at the Mesa College campus.

Authorities said the situation started with a separate shooting that turned into a pursuit.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports that before the chase, police received a call about a shooting near Mesa College.

“The suspect had shot at the victim multiple times and then drove away in a white Tesla,” said Lt. Joseph Jarjura, with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Police later spotted the Tesla and the suspect with a gun at an area apartment complex.

The gunman then took off, leading police on a half-mile chase onto the college campus.

The chase eventually came to a stop near the continuing education building.

Jarjura said officers told the man to put down the gun multiple times, but he refused. That’s when they deployed the police dog.

“The suspect produced his gun, fired one shot, which prompted an officer to discharge his weapon,” Jarjura said. “The K-9 was shot during this process by the suspect.”

Authorities said the suspect was shot and killed along with K-9 Sir.

San Diego police posted a heartfelt message online about the loss of a valued team member.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the tragic loss of a valued member of our team,” the department shared.

Sir was a 4-year-old Belgian Malinois. He joined the department in March of 2022.

The department said Sir showed “courage, commitment, and dedication in every situation he faced. He was a beloved member of our department and community.”

According to authorities, Sir is the second police K-9 the department has lost in the line of duty.

Copyright 2023 KGTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

