Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.3.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Sam Zaar Thai & Boba at 7425 West Adams in Temple got a 92 on a recent inspection and the permit was not issued.

According to the food safety worker, the floor of one of the coolers was dirty.

Also, the fridge and freezer, including the racks, needed to be cleaned.

There were dirty tables on both sides of the stove.

They had grease and food particles on them.

Also, there were personal items in the kitchen.

Popeye’s Chicken at 1523 North IH-35 got an 89 on a recent inspection and failed.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not kept at the right temperature, the chicken tenders, and the spicy chicken wings.

They had to be thrown out.

There were missing thermometers and a dirty microwave with dried food caked-up on it..

This place needed a re-inspection.

Stay Classy at 721 Austin Avenue in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 90.

According to the food safety worker, the business needed to provide a food handler certificate.

It was missing some thermometers.

It needed to address the cracked shelving inside the reach-in cooler.

Also, there was standing water inside the reach-in cooler in the storage area.

This place needed a re-inspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Cuatro Caminos at 1422 New Dallas Highway in Waco.

This place doesn’t keep up with social media much but from what I can tell, and according to some KWTX co-workers, mananza con chamoy (apples with sauce) is delicioso.

There are also lots of candies and snacks there.

Check it out.

Restaurant Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

