Salvation Army set to begin annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ initiative

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salvation Army is getting ready for their annual “Stuf the Bus” initiative.

Starting Aug. 4 until Aug. 6 people can drop off school supplies and other requested items at the Salvation Army collection bins at Walmart on Franklin and in Hewitt from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, every Waco HEB will be collecting back to school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for the Salvation Army to distribute.

Shoppers at any HEB in Waco can also round up and donate to purchase school supplies for the Salvation Army.

The HEB back to school event will run until the end of August.

The goal is to provide school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County.

Salvation Army Social Services Staff will be at Walmart on Sun Valley to encourage people to donate items on Aug. 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

