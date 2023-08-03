Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Salvation Army set to begin annual ‘Stuff the Bus’ initiative

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Salvation Army is getting ready for their annual “Stuf the Bus” initiative.

Starting Aug. 4 until Aug. 6 people can drop off school supplies and other requested items at the Salvation Army collection bins at Walmart on Franklin and in Hewitt from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Additionally, every Waco HEB will be collecting back to school donations for school supplies that will then be purchased for the Salvation Army to distribute.

Shoppers at any HEB in Waco can also round up and donate to purchase school supplies for the Salvation Army.

The HEB back to school event will run until the end of August.

The goal is to provide school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County.

Salvation Army Social Services Staff will be at Walmart on Sun Valley to encourage people to donate items on Aug. 5 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Car crashes into apartment complex office building
Two injured in Waco car accident

Latest News

Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas.
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.3.23
KWTX News 10 at Six
Clifton ISD's new school resource officer
The goal is to provide school supplies to 300-500 students in McLennan County.
Salvation army begins annual stuff the bus initiative
Efforts to identify Cordarius' birth family are hampered by his inability to communicate....
Non-verbal teen found alone in Texas alley ‘making incredible strides,’ still no DNA match