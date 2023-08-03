Terrible, no good, very bad heat

The heat continues to be extreme with heat alerts in place and the lack of rain is really showing with a red flag warning in place indicating a very high wildfire risk. High temperatures will hover near 105° every day through Monday and we could come close to tying record high temperatures both on Saturday and Sunday. The highest wildfire risk is west of I-35 where humidity is lower, but we all have a risk of sparks catching and turning into wildfires. It’s illegal to burn anything outdoors right now anyways and you’ll want to avoid other activities such as mowing, welding, and throwing out cigarettes.

Two storm systems will move through the Plains next week, but the heat-dome ridge of high pressure will move just far enough away to maybe give us a glimmer of hope for rain, but it’ll likely also stay close enough to keep highs in the triple-digits. We’ll notice a few extra clouds early next week and by Tuesday the clouds may help to drop temperatures from 105° to around 102°, but the storm systems should stay well to the north of our area, so rain chances have slipped to 10% Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. It’s highly unlikely that we’ll see rain, but the best chance for a stray shower or two will be farther to the north. High pressure moves right back in late next week and high temperatures will again approach 105° next Thursday and Friday. A small drop in temperatures could return again Saturday as maybe another system approaches. It’s quite far in the future, but forecast model data is suggesting at least a small temperature drop may arrive next weekend. Will it bring us rain? It could! Will it drop our temperatures below 100°? Probably not, but hey there’s at least some hope!

