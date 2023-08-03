Texas A&M will pay $1 million to Dr. Kathleen McElroy as part of settlement agreement

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following was just released from the Texas A&M University System:

The Office of General Counsel has completed its internal review of Texas A&M University’s failed hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy and its separate review of the facts relating to Texas A&M’s investigation of Dr. Joy Alonzo’s comments about a state official.

The reports summarize interviews with the principal parties, relevant communications, and related documentation.

Also available at the site is a mutual statement from Texas A&M and Dr. McElroy confirming that her legal claims have been settled. Texas A&M acknowledges that it has agreed to pay $1 million to Dr. McElroy as part of the settlement.

“The leadership of Texas A&M apologizes to Dr. McElroy for the way her employment application was handled, has learned from its mistakes, and will strive to ensure similar mistakes are not repeated in the future,” the statement from A&M reads.

Commenting on the settlement, Dr. McElroy stated: “Texas A&M University remains in my heart despite the events of the past month. I will never forget that Aggies — students, faculty members, former students and staff — voiced support for me from many sectors. I hope the resolution of my matter will reinforce A&M’s allegiance to excellence in higher education and its commitment to academic freedom and journalism.” Dr. McElroy will continue as a tenured Professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

“It is time to come together, put our house back in order, and vow to never let this happen again. We all must rededicate ourselves to the Aggie values that define us and bind us,” said Chancellor John Sharp. “For those of you who know me, you can understand how I was biting my tongue to keep from responding personally during the recent avalanche of negative media coverage. I chose to wait, however, for the conclusion of a thorough investigation into the attempted hiring of Dr. Kathleen McElroy and the controversy surrounding Dr. Joy Alonzo.”

