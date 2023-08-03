Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August

Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.(Texas DPS)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Johnny Leon Wilson, 53, of Houston is this month’s Texas Department of Public Safety’s Featured Fugitive.

Wilson has been wanted since February 2023 when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for murder.

Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder. He bonded out with an ankle monitor which has since been either damaged or removed.

Texas DPS describes Wilson as being 6-foot 1 inch tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Wilson also has ties to St. Landry Parish in Louisiana, including the Washington and Opelousas areas.

The reward for information leading to Wilson’s arrest has increased to $4,000 during August if the tip is received this month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Car crashes into apartment complex office building
Two injured in Waco car accident

Latest News

The Clifton ISD school board approved the hiring of former Waco Police Officer Carmen Moreno as...
Clifton ISD hires first school resource officer in district’s history following passing of House Bill 3
Nicolas Scott Crenshaw, 28, pleaded guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a...
Parents of Pre-K student sexually abused by teacher file suit against Lorena ISD, school principal
KWTX@4: Central Texas couple takes us behind the scenes of 'The Chosen' on the CW - 8.3.23
KWTX@4: Central Texas couple takes us behind the scenes of 'The Chosen' on the CW - 8.3.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 vehicles, Taylor Swift adds Eras...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 vehicles, Taylor Swift adds Eras Tour concert dates, and more - 8.3.23
FastCast
Thursday Evening FastCast