Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - One of the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Johnny Leon Wilson, 53, of Houston is this month’s Texas Department of Public Safety’s Featured Fugitive.

Wilson has been wanted since February 2023 when the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for murder.

Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder. He bonded out with an ankle monitor which has since been either damaged or removed.

Texas DPS describes Wilson as being 6-foot 1 inch tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Wilson also has ties to St. Landry Parish in Louisiana, including the Washington and Opelousas areas.

The reward for information leading to Wilson’s arrest has increased to $4,000 during August if the tip is received this month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.