Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas gas prices increase as crude oil prices rise

gas station pump
gas station pump(kptv)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The gas prices in Texas have jumped once again as more expensive crude oil makes its way onto the market.

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.49 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 10 cents more than on this day last week, and is 18 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.78 per gallon while drivers in San Angelo are paying the least at $3.26 per gallon.

The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.82, which is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and 34 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

According to AAA, one of the main factors driving up the cost of crude is OPEC+ production cuts, including another announcement by Saudi Arabia that there will be further cuts to global production output for at least another month. Gasoline demand remains relatively strong, while supplies have only gone up just slightly in the prior week after several weeks for declines. Energy industry analysts also say the extreme heat is impacting refinery production.

“Crude oil prices continue to climb as Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members continue with further production cuts,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “When it comes to the price of retail gasoline there are several factors, but the cost of crude oil is the primary driver. Pump price fluctuations remains possible as demand for fuel is strong.”

Drivers in Texas are paying the seventh-lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.04 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Car crashes into apartment complex office building
Two injured in Waco car accident

Latest News

The search for a rodeo goat that has been missing for more than a week has the residents of a...
Willy the Texas rodeo goat, on the lam for weeks, has been found safe
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Local Killeen Musician Passes Away at 21 JC STRINGZ
Two firefighters are hospitalized with burns after responding to a large wildfire in San...
Firefighters injured while responding to San Jacinto Co. wildfire