Texas House votes to repeal sales tax on menstrual products and diapers

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A new law could soon eliminate sales taxes on female hygiene products and baby supplies in the State of Texas.

Senate Bill 379 was signed by Governor Abbott on June 18 after legislators spent years advocating for the repeal of the tampon tax also known as the “Pink tax”.

The items listed in the law that will be exempt from sales tax include; diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, breast pumps and baby bottles.

Giselle Cardenas, a supporter of this bill believes that this is progress in the right direction.

“Tampons and pads they should not have taxes mostly because it’s a necessity that we need as well as in other states, not Texas included but I know that they have gotten rid of the tax in those types of products which is something I think that Texas should follow since it is our necessities, it’s like diapers for babies or like stuff like that.”

The pink tax on menstrual products has been nixed by at least 10 states such as Minnesota, Illinois, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York just to name a few.

The new law is expected to go into effect in September.

