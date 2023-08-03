Thousands in Bell County move to stage two drought restrictions

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - It has been weeks since Central Texas has seen a decent rainfall and as a result the majority of Bell County residents are now in stage two drought restrictions.

Thousands of residents get their water from the reservoirs at Lake Belton and on Wednesday it was reported by the Brazos River Authority that the reservoir was 62% full.

In Belton, the city has been voluntarily in stage one for about a year but that call was out of caution. Now, it has moved to a moderate shortage which means all non-essential water use must be limited.

“The hope is that we can conserve right now and not get to the next stage and hopefully we’ll get some rain before then,” says Paul Romer with the city of Belton.

The city of Belton posted this graph on social media to explain the stages simply.

City of Belton drought restriction stages (City of Belton)

“So we’ve been here for basically a year, and now we’re in moderate, that’s getting rid of your non essential uses. And from there you progress to more severe. I think the interesting thing is here, we’re at 10% reduction… The next step is 40%,” Romer explains.

The city of Belton is a small part of what’s happening with Lake Belton, thousands of customers stretching from Temple through Fort Cavazos are under similar restrictions.

This graph shows the Lake Belton reservoir levels since September of 2022.

Lake Belton reservoir levels (Water Data for Texas)

The drought-like conditions have been consistent and you can see how the levels dropped significantly at the end of 2022. For the first few months of 2023, it stayed pretty much the same. You can see a small jump a couple of months ago when we started seeing decent rainfall, but unfortunately it was short lived and the levels are on a steady drop again.

“There’s water in the reservoir and we are not worried about a complete shortage, but we do need some action as far as conserving water,” says Aaron Abel with the Brazos River Authority.

The city of Killeen notified residents Tuesday that they are taking the restrictions seriously as well, even telling restaurants to not serve water to guests unless it is asked for. Killeen has also been in stage one since August of last year.

