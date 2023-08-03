Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tom Brady trades in his football for a soccer ball

Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.
Tom Brady is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.(TWITTER/@TomBrady)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tom Brady is trading up his American football for a soccer ball – not to play, but to own.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is now a minority owner of England’s Birmingham City football club.

Brady announced the news on Twitter, admitting he has a lot to learn about the sport.

In July, U.S.-based investment service Knighthead Capital Management bought a majority stake in Birmingham City FC.

According to the club, Brady will become a chairman of the new advisory board and work directly with club leadership.

He is set to advise on health, nutrition, wellness and recovery systems.

Brady retired from the National Football League in 2023 after 23 seasons.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Car crashes into apartment complex office building
Two injured in Waco car accident

Latest News

Children younger than 8 would only be allowed 40 minutes of phone time.
China proposes limiting children's smartphone time
The death report said a tire came off a vehicle passing the construction zone around 8 p.m. and...
18-year-old killed by tire in an interstate construction zone, coroner confirms
gas station pump
Texas gas prices increase as crude oil prices rise
The Saudi Arabia move was widely expected by analysts.
Saudi Arabia says it will extend oil production cuts through end of September
FILE - Bottles of Bud Light beer are seen at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., April 25, 2023....
Bud Light parent says US market share stabilizing after transgender promotion cost sales