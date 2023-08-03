Advertise
TxDOT wants to hear from public on I-14 in online survey

TxDOT is asking for the public to share their input on I-14
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is working on plans for Interstate 14, which will run through Bryan-College Station.

TxDOT is asking for the public’s help evaluating what highways should be upgraded to interstate standards. They have an online survey where residents can share their opinion.

Information gathered in the survey will help the TxDOT identify areas of interest and issues of concern along the I-14 system in the state.

The online survey will be available until Aug. 11 on txdot.gov.

