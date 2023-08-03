TxDOT wants to hear from public on I-14 in online survey

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transportation is working on plans for Interstate 14, which will run through Bryan-College Station.

TxDOT is asking for the public’s help evaluating what highways should be upgraded to interstate standards. They have an online survey where residents can share their opinion.

Information gathered in the survey will help the TxDOT identify areas of interest and issues of concern along the I-14 system in the state.

The online survey will be available until Aug. 11 on txdot.gov.

TxDOT is asking for the public's input on I-14 (TxDOT)

