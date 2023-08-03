Waco man charged with murder in downtown shooting gets 8 years in prison after pleading guilty to reduced charges

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man originally charged with murder in a March 2022 shooting incident outside a downtown Waco bar was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday on reduced charges related to an altercation earlier that night.

Prosecutors dropped the murder case against Ryan Austin Trejo, 26, who was charged in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jose Martinez-Medina after a brawl outside The Warehouse, 727 Austin Ave.

Trejo pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated assault and carrying a gun inside the bar, which is prohibited, and was sentenced to eight years in prison on each count.

He will serve the terms concurrently and will be eligible for parole after serving four years in prison.

The charges to which he pleaded guilty are related to a dispute Trejo had inside the bar with a man whose girlfriend alleged Trejo touched her inappropriately, said Trejo’s attorneys, Jessie Freud and Cody Cleveland.

During the altercation, Trejo lifted his shirt to show the man he was carrying a pistol, which Trejo thought ended the matter, the attorneys said. That exchange inside the bar was caught on video.

When Trejo left the bar, Freud and Cleveland said he was assaulted by four men who were waiting outside for him.

“There were four guys and they jumped Ryan,” Freud said. “He managed to get away and he tried to retreat, and they pulled him back in and kept beating him. We enhanced the video from surveillance footage across the street and it clearly shows Ryan retreating after being jumped with no warning by four people. And when he tried to get away, they grabbed him and kept beating him. He thought he was going to die.”

There was a gap in the video and the few seconds in which Martinez-Medina and another man were shot was not captured on the video, Freud said.

In a superseding charge filed Tuesday, prosecutor Will Hix charged Trejo with threatening the man in the bar with the gun and with carrying a weapon in a place prohibited by law.

“Ryan should have never been charged with murder, which is what we’ve been saying and proving in court for the past nearly two years,” Freud said. “We are pleased to have resolved this matter on the correct charges so he can close this stressful chapter of his life and rejoin his family for a fresh start soon.”

Hix said he chose to amend the charges against Trejo because the murder charge would have been difficult to prove since it appears Trejo could have had a legitimate self-defense claim.

“It was more in the realm of this defendant might have had a successful self-defense claim,” Hix said. “It was going to be challenging to both sides. Reasonable people can disagree, but it appears Mr. Trejo might have had a valid self-defense claim.”

The fight outside the bar occurred quickly, Hix said, adding that those involved had differing perspectives about what happened.

“But there is zero dispute that Mr. Trejo committed multiple felonies over the course of that evening,” Hix said. “What he pleaded to was documented inside the bar that you can watch on video. What happened outside the bar was difficult to sort out.”

