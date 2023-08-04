Back to School events in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Back to school is around the corner and many events are happening throughout Central Texas for students and their parents.

Aug. 5

Back-to-School Family Fest from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at University High School in Waco

Back to School begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Extraco Events Center in Waco

Back To School Bash from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Karar International Dance Academy in Killeen

Back to School Community Wide Bazzar and Garage Sale from 10 to p.m. at the Harker Heights Event Center

Clear the List Back-to-School Block Party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yettie Polk Park in Belton

Greater Waco YMCA Backpack Drive at 10 a.m. at the East Waco Library in Waco

Back to School Bash & Kinder Kickoff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Little Ladies Day Spa in Nolanville

Rosalinda’s annual back-to-school bash from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Bellmead Civic Center

Aug. 8

Back to School haircuts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug, 8-11 and 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the OG’s School of Hair Design for $0.25 from ages 1 to College age with valid ID.

Aug. 12

Backpack and supply giveaway from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Unity Baptist Church in Copperas Cove

Back to School Picture Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Khanetic Images in Killeen

Aug. 13

Express ER Back to School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Waco

Back to School Supply Drive from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Faded Dreamz Barber Shop in Killeen

Aug. 26

Back-to-School Bash at 8 a.m. at 700 Glen Hollow Ln, Belton,

Sept. 16

Waco Mom’s Presents: Birds & Bees and the 2023 Mama Marketplace from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ridgewood Country Club in Waco

