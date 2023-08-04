Central Texas high school bands battle the heat as practices pick up

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas students are getting ready for the upcoming football season, practicing most of the summer in the heat, and the high temperatures are not keeping Temple High School band members from kicking their practice into high gear ahead of the school year.

“I feel like this is one of the hottest summers,” Makale Edwards, the head drum major at Temple High School, said. “The heat is the toughest thing about living in Texas, but we were able to endure it, and we are doing something that we all love to do.”

If you drive by Temple High during the week, you will see band members playing the trumpet, the drums and twirling school flags outside. You will also see students wearing sunscreen, hats, sunglasses and anything to shield them from the sun.

“I got to make sure that I’m putting on sunscreen every day and getting ready to be outside all day, but really, it’s just hydrating, getting enough water, getting enough food in your system,” Dylan, the band president, said. “You never want to be not prepared for rehearsal.”

Band Director Brent Matheson said students practice outside in the mornings from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. before the hottest part of the day.

Even though it is cooler in the morning, he said instructors encourage multiple water breaks, making sure students have their water jugs every day. At practice, blue water bottles line the parking lot as they must have their water at their side at all times.

“If somebody walks in here without a water jug, we send them away and say, ‘No,’ without the water jug,” he said. “We’re very adamant about that.”

Matheson said they follow the wet bulb globe test, which is a combination of temperature, humidity, wind and other factors, to determine practice conditions and whether or not they should practice outside.

Instructors are constantly monitoring students’ conditions, attending mandatory trainings by the University Interscholastic League, UIL.

“We’ve got to keep eye on them and just watch them,” he said. “UIL has a training that they require all band directors to do, and we all have to do that before we can be out here working with the students.”

First and foremost, he said they encourage students to take care of themselves and keep themselves healthy for practice.

“We talk to them a lot about making sure that they’re staying healthy and make sure that you always eat a good breakfast,” he said. “We’re very much like athletics in that we make sure that they take care of their bodies and that they are doing what they need to do.”

“I just think this group is doing a lot better keeping themselves healthy and maintaining their bodies and listening to themselves, ,” drum major, Lily Cortez, said. “That’s really important.”

Temple High’s band camp will be continuing daily until the school year begins August 21. After that, they will start getting acclimated to the heat and practicing after school.

Matheson said they will not be wearing their uniforms for their first game in August because of the heat conditions; however, they are excited about their season this year as it marks Temple High School Band’s 100th year.

They have a meaningful performance planned for the upcoming season.

