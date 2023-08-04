Central Texas man arrested following pursuit by authorities, running over officer

MERIDIAN, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas man has been arrested after allegedly running over a Bosque County Sheriff’s Office deputy Tuesday.

A deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop Aug. 2 on a silver Chrysler traveling northbound on State Hwy 6 near FM 854 where the driver of the vehicle accelerated and deputies initiated pursuit.

The vehicle continued to flee from pursuing officers and turned onto county road 3110.

“As officers attempted to block the vehicle in, the driver accelerated in the direction of the officer, managing to evade the roadblock and continue on county road 3110 toward additional units who were deploying spikes,” said Sheriff Hendricks.

As the vehicle approached the officer who was in the roadway deploying the spikes, the driver accelerated in the direction of the second officer.

The suspect vehicle crossed the spikes, damaging three of the tires on the vehicle. Officers were then able to overtake the vehicle and take the driver into custody.

Christopher Arriaga, 22, was transported to the Bosque County jail and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant, evading arrest/detention, possession of controlled substance.

Additional misdemeanor charges relating to license status and drug paraphernalia were also filed.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.