Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Collin County woman charged after dozens of dead, caged animals found on property

A 22-year-old Collin County woman faces animal cruelty charges after landscapers discovered the...
A 22-year-old Collin County woman faces animal cruelty charges after landscapers discovered the remains of dozens of animals, some still chained and in cages.(CBS News Texas)
By CBS Texas Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 22-year-old Collin County woman faces animal cruelty charges after landscapers discovered the remains of dozens of animals, some still chained and in cages.

The landscapers reported their grisly discovery to authorities more than once, and after the Collin County Sheriff’s Office followed up, the county’s Animal Control Department and Sheriff’s investigators executed a seizure warrant at Graybill Road in Westminster on Tuesday.

In and around a number of buildings on the property, investigators found the remains of 12 horses and 24 deceased dogs “in advanced states of decomposition,” the report states.

Authorities also seized two dogs, two horses, one cow, one lizard, and one snake. They were turned over to Animal Control personnel for their care and control.

Thursday, 22-year-old Rachel Ann Sword, of Anna, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. She was issued an $85,000 bond and remains in the Collin County jail.

“Collin County is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals throughout the county, and incidents such as this are taken very seriously,” a statement from CCSO reads. “The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy regarding the abandonment or cruelty to animals.”

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas previously reached out to the property owners but has yet to receive a response.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August

Latest News

KWTX@4: Waco Moms presents Birds & Bees and the Mama Marketplace - 8.4.23
KWTX@4: Waco Moms presents Birds & Bees and the Mama Marketplace - 8.4.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@: World's ocean temperatures hit record high, Robert Downey Jr. giving away...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@: World's ocean temperatures hit record high, Robert Downey Jr. giving away 6 'dream cars', and more - 8.4.23
KWTX News 10 at Five
ERCOT issues Weather Watch as temperatures continue to rise
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county