Collin County woman charged after dozens of dead, caged animals found on property

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A 22-year-old Collin County woman faces animal cruelty charges after landscapers discovered the remains of dozens of animals, some still chained and in cages.

The landscapers reported their grisly discovery to authorities more than once, and after the Collin County Sheriff’s Office followed up, the county’s Animal Control Department and Sheriff’s investigators executed a seizure warrant at Graybill Road in Westminster on Tuesday.

In and around a number of buildings on the property, investigators found the remains of 12 horses and 24 deceased dogs “in advanced states of decomposition,” the report states.

Authorities also seized two dogs, two horses, one cow, one lizard, and one snake. They were turned over to Animal Control personnel for their care and control.

Thursday, 22-year-old Rachel Ann Sword, of Anna, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. She was issued an $85,000 bond and remains in the Collin County jail.

“Collin County is committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of all animals throughout the county, and incidents such as this are taken very seriously,” a statement from CCSO reads. “The Collin County Sheriff’s Office has a zero-tolerance policy regarding the abandonment or cruelty to animals.”

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas previously reached out to the property owners but has yet to receive a response.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.