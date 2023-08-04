ERCOT issues Weather Watch as temperatures continue to rise

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A Weather Watch has been issued by ERCOT from August 6-7 due to forecasted higher temperatures, higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves, officials said.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advanced notice of significant weather with higher forecasted electrical demand. Consumers are being asked to conserve as much energy as possible.

ERCOT says grid conditions are expected to be normal and they currently have enough capacity to meet the forecasted demand.

On August 1, ERCOT set a new all-time peak demand record of 83,593 MW.

They say the 6-day Supply and Demand dashboard shows the possibility for new all-time peak demand records next week.

