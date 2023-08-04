Advertise
Give it up for day 19! The 19th day in a row of triple-digit highs!

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
There isn’t much going on in the world of weather, but you’ll want to know about some small, subtle changes we’re expecting over the next few days. Unfortunately, the heat really isn’t going to let up and the skies won’t open up with rain until maybe next weekend for some, but we will start to feel higher humidity return this weekend and next week. Temperatures this morning starting out in the upper 70s and low 80s will warm close to 105° this afternoon. Although we’ll have a touch more humidity today compared to yesterday, heat index values likely won’t climb higher than about 109° this afternoon.

High temperatures will approach 105° Saturday, 106° Sunday, and 105° Monday and challenge each day’s record of 106°, 105°, and 107° respectively. We may get a small drop in temperatures next Tuesday thanks to some extra clouds, but we’re right back to near 105° Wednesday which will challenge the record high of 106°. Our next best chance for rain arrives next weekend as a few isolated showers and storms may form along the tail end of a cold front clipping our area. Highs may unfortunately still stay above 100° even with the extra clouds and the 20% rain chances.

Wildfire danger remains high for the next few days too. Today’s highest wildfire risk is west of I-35 where humidity is lower, but we all have a risk of sparks catching and turning into wildfires and we’ll have an area wide very high wildfire risk by the end of the upcoming weekend. It’s illegal to burn anything outdoors right now anyways and you’ll want to avoid other activities such as mowing, welding, and throwing out cigarettes.

