Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘A good lady and outstanding officer’: Central Texas community mourns loss of beloved Trooper ‘Seatbelt Sarah’

Department of Public Safety Trooper Sara Warren
Department of Public Safety Trooper Sara Warren(Freestone County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Freestone County Sheriff’s Office on Friday asked the community to keep the family of Department of Public Safety Trooper Sara Warren in its thoughts and prayers after the beloved trooper passed away at the age of 51.

Warren, of Dawson, Texas, was a “good person, a good lady, an outstanding Texas Peace Officer, and a true professional with a big heart,” the sheriff’s office said, “She was called home to our Lord and Savior this past Wednesday where she is completely healed and renewed.”

Warren served in the United States Army for eight years prior to joining DPS, where she worked as a trooper in Freestone and Navarro counties.

“She had a great personality and she took her duties and the safety of our citizens seriously,” the sheriff’s office said, “While working in Freestone she was affectionately known as ‘Seatbelt Sarah.’”

“You could always count on her for back up if she was anywhere close.”

Warren reportedly loved horses, riding, and was a pretty avid swimmer. She taught many kids swimming lessons, the sheriff’s office said.

Visitation with the family will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9 at the Griffith-Roughton Funeral Home.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Car crashes into apartment complex office building
Two injured in Waco car accident

Latest News

Central Texas bands battle the heat as practices pick up
Central Texas high school bands battle the heat as practices pick up
Brandon Duane Dees
Waco man accused of assaulting woman, holding loaded gun to her head: affidavit
File Graphic
Nolanville moving forward with its own emergency services due to rising costs, issues with existing county sevice
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Back to School events in Central Texas