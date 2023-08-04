Good News Friday: August 4, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Meadows Elementary of Killeen ISD and an Alabama school won the National Military Child Education Coalition Award. The award is given to honor the partnership that connects students and educators across state lines. KISD says the two schools bonded over their passion of technology and service.

The city of West wants to shout out Abigayle Melton who is a Junior Girl Scout in West. It says her Bronze Award Project was to collect and recycle 500 pounds of plastic bags and film in 6 months. But she overachieved and collected 700 pounds in just 3 months! She was gifted a bench but is donating it so it can be installed in the downtown shopping area.

Congratulations to Yierra Flemings of Cameron Yoe, for being recognized as the MVP of the day at the AAU Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa. She participated in the 17-18 year old Heptathlon, scoring over 700 points. In the final event, Flemings ran a 2:19 in the 800 meter to win and claim the National Championship for the Senior Division.

We just want to wish the Midway All-Stars goodluck! They are heading to the Little League Softball World Series to defend their title after being Inez in the Regional Finals. The community gathered earlier this week to give them a big send off. The game will be this Sunday in North Carolina. Go get ‘em and bring back that trophy!

And we want to wish a Happy 24th Birthday to our producer, Alfonso Rosales. He’s from Dallas and loves going to Electronic Dance Music shows and doing street photography! As you can see, he has enjoys the darker aesthetic and dressing up like a vampire! He says he wishes every Leo, a very merry Leo season!

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.