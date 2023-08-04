Advertise
Houston man slammed to the ground by ‘jugger’

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a “jugging” in Houston.

On June 21, 2023, the victim withdrew money from the First National Bank at 9999 Bellaire Boulevard.

Police say he left the bank and was likely followed by the suspects.

At around 2:00 p.m. the victim was walking into the convenience store in the 3900 block of Fondren when the suspect approached him from behind.

The suspect throws the victim to the ground and steals a money bag the victim was holding.

After this the suspect ran to the getaway car and fled the scene.

Police describe the getaway car as a newer model black GMC Yukon with stolen license plates.

The suspect is described by police as a 30 to 35-year-old Black man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 180 to 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, black hoodie and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

