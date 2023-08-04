Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who warned McLennan County Jail officials he is prone to seizures and asked to sleep on a lower bunk is preparing to sue McLennan County after suffering life-altering injuries in a fall from a jail upper bunk, striking his head and going into cardiac arrest after jailers tased him.

Marvin Berry, 45, a Waco native who worked as a roofer and drove a concrete truck, now walks slowly with a cane and has been forced to move back in with his mother after “McLennan County failed him,” in the words of his attorney, Billy Clark.

Clark said the federal lawsuit, which he expects to file soon, will allege McLennan County Jail officials violated Berry’s civil rights under the Equal Protection Clause and the Americans With Disabilities Act while Berry was jailed for three days in September 2021 on minor public intoxication and harassment of public servant charges, which later were dismissed.

“The overall theme of this is that McLennan County has a history of treating people of color indifferent that are inmates, whether it is African-American or Hispanic,” Clark said. “They have more problems when they go to jail in McLennan County. We have a systemic problem in this county.”

Berry, who has difficulty speaking, can no longer drive, suffers from memory loss, a traumatic brain injury, blurred vision, liver and kidney failure and has difficulty walking, Clark said.

Despite alerting jail officials that he suffers seizures and requesting a lower bunk, jail officials assigned him an upper bunk, although other inmates in his tank volunteered to switch with him, said Clark, who has a statement from at least one other inmate who was locked up with Berry that night and a copy of the booking report that mentions his seizures.

Clark said Berry suffered a tonic-clonic seizure, also known as a grand mal seizure, about 4 a.m. He said he was “pretty much unconscious” by the time he fell from the top bunk. Berry struck his head on a metal stool that is bolted to the concrete floor before hitting his head again on the floor. He also damaged his ribs in the fall, Clark said.

“He was disabled, disoriented, suffering,” Clark said. “So instead of helping him, they provided the worst thing imaginable. They shocked him with a Taser 626, which is known to cause cardiac arrest. They used it not once but twice on Mr. Berry, causing his heart to stop. They revived him, and got him in an ambulance, where his heart stopped again. He almost died.”

Jail officials had Berry restrained in the medical unit when a nurse noticed he wasn’t breathing, Clark said. She told jailers to remove his restraints while she performed CPR, the force of which broke the ribs Berry likely injured in the fall, he said.

Berry alleges that if jail personnel had been trained properly, they would have been able to tell that Berry was not resisting the officers and that he had no control over the involuntary movements of his body while in the throes of a seizure.

“So instead of having the training to assist someone who is going through a medical emergency, they applied the most vicious taser that is made,” Clark said. “A taser is supposed to be a less-lethal form to use. In this case, it was almost lethal, and we are thankful for the mercy of our God that he didn’t pass away.”

Clark said Berry spent a month in a local hospital before doctors sent him home with the prognosis that he would die.

“His mother didn’t know what to do,” Clark said. “They recommended that she start making arrangements for his passing.”

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said the incident involving Berry was investigated by a Texas Ranger and his office has heard nothing about it since. Clark said he received a heavily-redacted report from the Texas Rangers that said the investigation is ongoing.

McNamara said Clark’s claim that his officers discriminate against minority inmates is “totally false.”

“We treat all inmates with the same care and consideration as everybody else and we don’t discriminate against anyone according to their race, creed or ethnic background, at all,” McNamara said.

On Clark’s contention that staffing shortages and lapses in training may have contributed to the situation, McNamara said, “We are always trying to train our officers to get better at what we are doing.”

Clark said that according to sheriff’s office reports he received under the Texas Public Information Act, jail officials conducted additional training after the incident with Berry to cover distinguishing the differences between a combative inmate and one who might be experiencing a medical emergency.

“This is where McLennan County needs to look at their training policies and who they are hiring,” Clark said. “Just because they are hiring all these new officers, it doesn’t mean that citizens who are held on charges should be abused. No. They have the same rights and protections that you and I that are not locked up have, and McLennan County failed him.”

The lawsuit will seek more than $1 million in damages, Clark said.

“As you can see, he is never going to be the same. It takes him 10 minutes to sign his name on a document. This all happened Sept. 6, 2021,” Clark said. “Before that, he was a well-productive person who worked in roofing, driving trucks, doing manual things. He has a cane now. He can’t do anything. His mother is providing for him… McLennan County owes this man a lot and they know it.”

Clark’s mother, Ann Sanford, becomes emotional when discussing her son and what happened to him.

“I wake up in the morning and it’s a brand new day until I open my son’s room door, and it’s not a brand new day” she said. “Trials, tribulations, troubles, screams, I go through all this with him.

“I thought what I was doing was right. I worked, took care of my children to the best of my knowledge. They all were working, so I thought it was time for me to relax now. I did my job. And the police, who are supposed to be protecting us, damaged us. It will never be a normal day again. Never. And I am seeking justice for my son, Marvin Berry.”

