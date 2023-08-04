Advertise
Nolanville moving forward with its own emergency services due to rising costs, issues with existing county sevice

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Nolanville on August 4 announced it is making plans for new emergency services due to “significant challenges” it is reportedly facing with services from the county volunteer fire department “and rising costs of medical transfers contract from Acadian Ambulance Services,” the city revealed in a news release.

“After a thorough evaluation of Central Bell County Fire and Rescue’s performance and financial practices, the City of Nolanville determined earlier this year that it is in the best interest of its residents to transition to a more reliable and transparent fire department consisting of paid and volunteer firefighters to assume fire and rescue responsibilities in the community,” the city further said.

Nolanville’s city manager said Acadian increased its fees from $60,000 per term “to an alarming $60,000 per month.”

The city received contract bids from other ambulance companies, “all coming back with similar estimates,” it said.

“This substantial cost escalation has prompted Nolanville to integrate medical response services into the newly formed fire department,” the city said, “By combining fire and medical response capabilities, Nolanville seeks to optimize emergency services while effectively managing the financial impact on its residents.”

According to the city, the fire department will incorporate medical response capabilities, starting with Basic Life Support (BLS) and stabilization at the scene.

The city is working with the county’s dispatch services to ensure the transportation of patients’ is handled by neighboring departments and local private services, to include Acadian, until the Nolanville Fire Department can respond with its own ambulance services.

