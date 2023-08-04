Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple cracks final round of voting for chance to be featured on ‘The Daytripper’

(Michael Cantu KWTX)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple has made it to the final round of voting for a chance to be featured in the season 14 final of “The Daytripper.”

Temple is going against the City of Comanche in the final round of voting.

Voting will last one week, and the winning city will be announced next Friday Aug. 11.

Voters can vote once per day and can find the voting form here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
A Central Texas couple has been stuck in Minnesota for over six months now, fighting to regain...
Central Texas family still stuck in Minnesota amid battle to regain medical decision-making rights for their child
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August

Latest News

KWTX News 10 at Six
New solar farm in Falls County will help power Meta’s regional operations
FILE - Renewable energy company Avangrid recently announced the construction of a new solar...
New solar farm in Falls County will help power Meta’s regional operations
Central Texas water exemptions policies despite drought conditions
Some Central Texas residents could be eligible for water use exemptions amid drought-related restrictions
Central Texas water exemptions policies despite drought conditions
Explainer: Central Texas water exemption policies during drought conditions