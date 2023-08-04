Temple cracks final round of voting for chance to be featured on ‘The Daytripper’

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Temple has made it to the final round of voting for a chance to be featured in the season 14 final of “The Daytripper.”

Temple is going against the City of Comanche in the final round of voting.

Voting will last one week, and the winning city will be announced next Friday Aug. 11.

Voters can vote once per day and can find the voting form here.

