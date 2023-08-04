Transportation Security Officer

TSA is hiring part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSO) at Waco Regional Airport!

Pay starts at $18.06 per hour and you’ll have excellent federal medical, dental, retirement plans, and other benefits for you and for your family, plus paid on-the-job training, weekend and holiday pay!

Earn $23.37 per hour after just two years with TSA!

No previous security experience is required.

Requirements:

• U.S. citizen or national

• 18 years of age or older

• High school diploma, GED or equivalent certificate

If you have ever considered federal employment, this is a perfect time to make your move. You’ll enjoy stability and can take advantage of rapid advancement and long-term career possibilities.

You’ll also be serving a cause much greater than yourself in a mission that matters—ensuring safe travels. Our team of dedicated Transportation Security Officers is helping protect the nation’s transportation system.

To learn more, visit JOBS.TSA.GOV/TSO.

U.S. citizenship required.

