Very high wildfire risk & extreme heat this weekend

Uh oh! The rain chances that looked like they might be coming out way have dropped out of the forecast for next week. The upper ridge is just too strong to let a little front come down and give us that glimmer of hope for rain. We will have to see if the extended forecast can hold true -- if it does there might be a small rain chance next weekend, but confidence is low. It is more so about the heat and fire risk for the next several days.

An Excessive Heat Warning & Red Flag Warning are both in place going into the weekend with very high wildfire risk and temperatures will over 100. In fact, we are challenging record highs over the weekend and Monday of next week. High temperatures will approach 105° Saturday, 106° Sunday, and 105° Monday and challenge each day’s record of 106°, 105°, and 107° respectively. If a spark happens, wildfires could spread very rapidly and it would be hard to contain/put out because of the extremely dry vegetation, ongoing drought, steady south winds, lower humidity, blazing sun, and continuation of extreme heat. It’s illegal to burn anything outdoors right now anyways and you’ll want to avoid other activities such as mowing, welding, and throwing out cigarettes.

Our next best chance for rain arrives next weekend as a few isolated showers and storms may form along the tail end of a cold front clipping our area. Highs may unfortunately still stay above 100° even with the extra clouds and the 20% rain chances. This scenario is very similar to what we were hoping for this weekend, so we will see how it plays out. I’m not hoping for a tropical system to develop, but we could use the rain! The tropics are quiet for now but we continue to monitor since we are getting deeper into the tropical season.

