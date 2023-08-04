Waco man accused of assaulting woman, holding loaded gun to her head: affidavit

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Brandon Duane Dees, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfering with an emergency request for assistance, and unlawful restraint after he assaulted a woman during a domestic disturbance and pointed a loaded gun to her head, an arrest affidavit states.

The incident happened shortly after 3 a.m. on August 4 at a residence in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue.

Officers were dispatched to the home, and when they arrived, heard a “physical altercation inside the residence” and a woman calling for help.

Dees opened the door after the officers announced their presence and their intention to enter the residence.

The woman was “observed by officers sobbing uncontrollably with visible injuries to the face,” police wrote in the affidavit.

The victim told the officers that Dees assaulted her, pointed a loaded gun to her head, and “made verbal threats” against her life, the affidavit states.

She further claimed that as she tried to leave the home, Dees grabbed her by the hair, and held her down by the hair to prevent her from leaving, police said.

Dees also took away the woman’s cell phone as she was trying to call 911 for help, the court document states.

Police found several firearms inside the home. Dees is being held on bonds totaling $14,000.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.