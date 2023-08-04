Advertise
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files suit seeking $1 million in damages

(Photo by Magnolia)
(Photo by Magnolia)(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Colorado woman injured in a bathroom incident at Magnolia Silos two years ago has filed a lawsuit against the popular downtown Waco tourist destination.

Windi Montano is seeking more than $1 million in damages from Magnolia Personnel Group and Magnolia Silos in a lawsuit filed Thursday in Waco’s 414th State District Court.

Magnolia Silos at 601 Webster Ave., one of Waco’s leading tourist spots, was developed by reality TV stars and business magnates Chip and Joanna Gaines.

The suit, filed by Dallas attorney Lane Addison, alleges Montano suffered facial injuries and an arm injury when an “overfilled paper towel dispenser door” detached from the wall unit and hit her on the forehead, bridge of the nose, left eye and arm in August 2019.

“That the condition just described posed an unreasonable risk of harm to Windi Montano and others in that there was such a probability of a harmful event occurring that a reasonably prudent person would have foreseen that the event that did occur or some similar event was likely to happen,” the suit alleges.

Magnolia officials did not immediately return emails, text messages and phone calls seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The suit alleges that “negligent, careless or reckless acts and omissions” by Magnolia officials caused Montano’s injuries.

She is seeking damages for medical expenses, physical pain and suffering and mental anguish.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

