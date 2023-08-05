300 Central Texas kids receive free school supplies at Back to School Extravaganza

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds of children gathered outside of Walmart in Temple Saturday morning for the 10th annual Back to School Extravaganza, where they picked out $100 worth of school supplies for free.

“I had to quit my job because I’ve had COVID-19 like three times,” Angelia Humble, a single mother of three, told KWTX. “Everything’s expensive, food, clothing, everything.”

With children returning to school, many parents heading out to get their children’s school supplies are dealing with inflation.

“The older they get, it’s more in the cost of the clothing and shoes,” Angel Castillo, a mother from Cameron, said.

That’s why they went to John Wayne Southerland’s Back to School Extravaganza, where families get $100 for each child to buy school supplies and get a free pair of shoes.

“These kids get to come into Walmart, they get to pick all their school supplies and choose what they get,” John Wayne Southerland, a co-founder for the Back to School Extravaganza, said. “So instead of handing them a backpack or whatever, we like to let the kids get the stuff that they need.”

Southerland was inspired to create this event after growing up in Buckholts, himself.

“I had humble beginnings when I was growing up, but the thing I was taught, what I’ve learned throughout life, is that life is all about what you can do for other people,” Southerland said.

Now, the event is celebrating its 10th year, serving 300 kids from 65 different schools across Central Texas.

Participating families say they couldn’t be more grateful.

“I’m a single mom, it helps me a lot,” Humble said. “I wouldn’t be able to do it if it wasn’t for Extravaganza.”

