Baylor Scott and White held health and science camp for high school students

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center held a health and science camp for high school students to attend.

Students from all across Bell County were invited to attend.

They had the opportunity to learn about the healthcare field and shadow some of the staff.

The goal is to help develop and inspire healthcare workers for the future.

