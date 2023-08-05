Advertise
Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide in far east Bexar County

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that took place in far east Bexar County.

Sheriff Javier Salazar says they received a call on Saturday morning about a man down in the 7400 block of Golf Vista Boulevard.

When EMS arrived on the scene, they determined the man was dead with trauma on the side of his head, according to Sheriff Salazar.

Sheriff Salazar says they talked to neighbors that say they heard what they believe to have been a gunshot at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday night, but they did not call it in.

The neighbors say they also may have heard the engine of a car speeding off, Sheriff Salazar says.

“It’s unfortunate that in this day and age I think we’ve become so accustomed to hearing gunshots that if it’s just one gunshot people don’t call it in,” Sheriff Salazar said.

The victim is described by Sheriff Salazar as a 15 to 20-year-old Hispanic man wearing athletic type clothes.

Sheriff Salazar says they are unaware if the victim lives in the vicinity of where his body was found.

BCSO is asking for any neighbors with surveillance footage or any other information to call them 210-335-6000 or email them at BCSOtips@bexar.org.

