Greater Waco YMCA holds second annual backpack drive

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Greater Waco YMCA held their second annual backpack drive.

Cars waited in a line over a mile long that stretched into the east Waco library.

They were able to distribute 480 backpacks in less than 70 minutes.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies to get the kids ready for the school year.

Donations from Magnolia, Baylor Scott and White and the Waco community allowed for the backpack drive to be held

