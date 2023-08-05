Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco Fire Department rescues 2 people from house fire

(Waco Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department rescued two people from a house fire on Friday night.

WFD responded to a home in the 400 block of Preston Street with heavy amounts of smoke coming from the house.

Just before 9:00 p.m. two residents of the home were rescued from the home.

“A rapid response, training, and a winning mindset paid off again last night,” WFD said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigates homicide in far east Bexar County
Police say a wreck involving two 18-wheeler trucks caused two southbound frontage lanes in...
Wreck involving two 18-wheelers shut down roads in Georgetown
Hundreds of children gathered outside of Walmart in Temple Saturday morning for the 10th annual...
300 Central Texas kids receive free school supplies at Back to School Extravaganza
They had the opportunity to learn about the healthcare field and shadow some of the staff.
Baylor Scott and White held health and science camp for high school students