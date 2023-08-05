Waco Fire Department rescues 2 people from house fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department rescued two people from a house fire on Friday night.

WFD responded to a home in the 400 block of Preston Street with heavy amounts of smoke coming from the house.

Just before 9:00 p.m. two residents of the home were rescued from the home.

“A rapid response, training, and a winning mindset paid off again last night,” WFD said in a tweet.

