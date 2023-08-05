Waco ISD provides students required vaccines in back to school family fest

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is partnered with Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to provide all school required shots and optional COVID vaccines in their back to school family fest.

The event was exclusive to Waco ISD students and provided free food, entertainment and an opportunity to meet with local organizations.

Students were required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Families could register also their students for the upcoming school year if they had not already done so.

Registered students got a voucher for a free clear backpack with school supplies.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.