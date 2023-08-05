Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco ISD provides students required vaccines in back to school family fest

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco ISD is partnered with Waco-McLennan County Public Health District to provide all school required shots and optional COVID vaccines in their back to school family fest.

The event was exclusive to Waco ISD students and provided free food, entertainment and an opportunity to meet with local organizations.

Students were required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Families could register also their students for the upcoming school year if they had not already done so.

Registered students got a voucher for a free clear backpack with school supplies.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz

Latest News

All of the money raised from the event will help teachers' cover their classroom supplies.
‘It’s really meaningful’: Clear the List Block Party in Belton raises thousands for area teachers
Cars waited in a line over a mile long that stretched into the east Waco library.
Greater Waco YMCA holds second annual backpack drive
FastCast
Brady's Saturday Evening FastCast
Waco Fire Department rescues 2 people from house fire