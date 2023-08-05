Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Worker rescued after falling into rail tank car

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.

According to police and fire authorities in Jonesboro, Arkansas, emergency crews responded to Trinity Rail at around 7:30 p.m. after a worker fell into a tank.

Jonesboro Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the tank contained the chemical methyl tert-butyl ether, which caused the worker to become “incapacitated by the fumes that the product was producing.”

One person was rescued after officials say he fell in a rail tank car. (KAIT)

The victim was eventually able to recover enough to assist authorities with getting himself out of the tank.

“Once we arrived on scene, they were able to set up some ventilation and clear the air up inside the tank,” Hamrick said.

A decontamination process was performed on the victim because of the hazardous materials. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz

Latest News

One person was rescued Friday after officials in Arkansas said he fell into a rail tank car.
Man rescued after falling in train tank car
Social media streamer Kai Cenat has been charged with inciting a riot after his giveaway caused...
Streamer charged after New York City giveaway chaos
Two Florida police officers were shot and critically injured during a traffic stop in Orlando...
Florida shooting puts 2 officers in hospital in critical condition, police chief says
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says