Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Wreck involving two 18-wheelers shut down roads in Georgetown

Police say a wreck involving two 18-wheeler trucks caused two southbound frontage lanes in...
Police say a wreck involving two 18-wheeler trucks caused two southbound frontage lanes in front of George’s on the Town and one southbound lane on IH-35 to be shut down.(Georgetown Fire Department)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - First responders arrived at the scene of a crash in Georgetown Saturday morning according to Georgetown Police Department.

Police say a wreck involving two 18-wheeler trucks caused two southbound frontage lanes in front of George’s on the Town and one southbound lane on IH-35 to be shut down.

The roads were reopened at 8:11 a.m., GPD announced on Facebook.

The Georgetown Fire Department said they worked to rescue one entrapped person during the from the wreckage.

No one was injured in the crash, but the trucks were not drivable, according to GPD.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Juan Palomo, Jr., 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
‘We don’t give a (expletive) about that baby’: Man accused of ramming his Dodge Ram into truck carrying children
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation

Latest News

Hundreds of children gathered outside of Walmart in Temple Saturday morning for the 10th annual...
300 Central Texas kids receive free school supplies at Back to School Extravaganza
They had the opportunity to learn about the healthcare field and shadow some of the staff.
Baylor Scott and White held health and science camp for high school students
He has been the Rangers lead radio voice for the last 28 years.
Eric Nadel returns to Texas Rangers radio broadcast
He has been the Rangers lead radio voice for the last 28 years.
Eric Nadel returns to Texas Rangers radio broadcast