Wreck involving two 18-wheelers shut down roads in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - First responders arrived at the scene of a crash in Georgetown Saturday morning according to Georgetown Police Department.

Police say a wreck involving two 18-wheeler trucks caused two southbound frontage lanes in front of George’s on the Town and one southbound lane on IH-35 to be shut down.

The roads were reopened at 8:11 a.m., GPD announced on Facebook.

The Georgetown Fire Department said they worked to rescue one entrapped person during the from the wreckage.

No one was injured in the crash, but the trucks were not drivable, according to GPD.

