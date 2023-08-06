Advertise
Central Texans organize BBQ fundraiser for Belton couple diagnosed with breast, colon cancers

By Chantel Ropp
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans came together Sunday afternoon for a special benefit, all in support of Laura and Jeff Houston and their battles against cancer.

“Laura and Jeff have been educators for 19 years,” Angela Williams, Laura’s sister, told KWTX. “Now they’re working in Harker Heights ISD, Belton ISD, and also Academy ISD, so this surrounding area, they have impacted thousands and thousands of kids.”

Both in their early 40s, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Just a year later, her husband, Jeff, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

“Seeing them struggle and having to take time away from other events they normally would be able to participate in, it’s just been hard,” Williams said.

Laura is currently in remission, now receiving preventative care treatment, but Jeff continues to fight in the ICU.

“We know that they’ve made a lot of trips to Houston, back and forth,” Brittney Brockenbush, one of the benefit organizers and Laura’s longtime friend, said. “That gets expensive and it takes its toll, not only financially but emotionally and mentally on them.”

As the Houstons battle the unimaginable, Central Texans are stepping up to help.

“Cancer diagnoses, they take away from not only being able to work, but lots of traveling, lots of time away from home,” Brockenbush said. “So we just knew we needed to step up and do this for them.”

From barbeque to a live auction, organizers of Sunday’s benefit are aiming to raise as much money as possible to help pay for the Houston’s medical expenses.

“They have a huge community rallying around them, praying for them, and here to support them,” Brockenbush said.

The auction will continue on the ‘Helping the Houstons’ Facebook page until August 12th.

