Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texans raise money for Belton couple diagnosed with breast, colon cancers at BBQ benefit Sunday

Central Texans came together Sunday afternoon for a special benefit, all in support of Laura...
Central Texans came together Sunday afternoon for a special benefit, all in support of Laura and Jeff Houston and their battles against cancer.(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texans came together Sunday afternoon for a special benefit, all in support of Laura and Jeff Houston and their battles against cancer.

“Laura and Jeff have been educators for 19 years,” Angela Williams, Laura’s sister, told KWTX. “Now they’re working in Harker Heights ISD, Belton ISD, and also Academy ISD, so this surrounding area, they have impacted thousands and thousands of kids.”

Both in their early 40s, Laura was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Just a year later, her husband, Jeff, was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.

“Seeing them struggle and having to take time away from other events they normally would be able to participate in, it’s just been hard,” Williams said.

Laura is currently in remission, now receiving preventative care treatment, but Jeff continues to fight in the ICU.

“We know that they’ve made a lot of trips to Houston, back and forth,” Brittney Brockenbush, one of the benefit organizers and Laura’s longtime friend, said. “That gets expensive and it takes its toll, not only financially but emotionally and mentally on them.”

As the Houstons battle the unimaginable, Central Texans are stepping up to help.

“Cancer diagnoses, they take away from not only being able to work, but lots of traveling, lots of time away from home,” Brockenbush said. “So we just knew we needed to step up and do this for them.”

From barbeque to a live auction, organizers of Sunday’s benefit are aiming to raise as much money as possible to help pay for the Houston’s medical expenses.

“They have a huge community rallying around them, praying for them, and here to support them,” Brockenbush said.

The auction will continue on the ‘Helping the Houstons’ Facebook page until August 12th.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Photo by Magnolia)
Woman injured by towel dispenser door inside restroom at Magnolia Silos files lawsuit seeking $1 million in damages
Houston Police Department arrested Wilson in 2019 for murder.
Texas Department of Public Safey announces featured fugitive for August
Harker Heights woman dies after being shot in the head, police investigating
Local musician, Jarin Thomas Cole, also known as JC Stringz, has passed away.
“People were inspired by him”: Killeen community mourning death of beloved musician JC Stringz
Marvin Berry in the hospital.
Inmate who fell from upper bunk bed at McLennan County Jail planning to file lawsuit against county

Latest News

Local veterans wash student's wheelchairs
Local veterans wash wheelchairs for students
Veterans Washing Wheelchairs
Hay trailer sparks fire in Hill County
Mount Calm fire in Hill County still burning
White pickup truck overturned on I-35
Rollover crash slows traffic on interstate