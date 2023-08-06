Advertise
Dallas police asking for help search for missing man

Yan is described a 76-year-old, grey-haired, brown-eyed, Asian male who stands at about 5’09”...
Yan is described a 76-year-old, grey-haired, brown-eyed, Asian male who stands at about 5'09" tall and weighs about 160lbs.(Dallas PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 76-year-old man Shiulun Yan.

Police say Yan is described as a 5 foot 9-inch-tall Asian man who weighs about 160 pounds, has grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing beige pants and a green shirt.

Yan was last seen driving a grey 2018 Ford Escape with license plate number NTX3998 in the 2000 block of McBroom Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 214-671-4268 and refer to case number 141556-2023.

