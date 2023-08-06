Dallas Police Department: Missing Dallas man may be in need of assistance

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 65-year-old man Jesus Ruben Pinon.

Police describe Pinon as a bald 5 foot 6-inch-tall white man with brown eyes who weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white shirt and grey shorts.

Pinon was last seen on August 4, 2023, at around 6:00 p.m. walking on foot in the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue.

Police say he may be in need of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD at 214-671-4268 and refer to case number 141637-2023.

