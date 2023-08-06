Gatesville man walking on roadway killed in fatal crash

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Joseph Cleddy-Craig Baize, 38, of Gatesville was killed in a crash Friday night after walking in the middle of a roadway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The Texas DPS responded to a report of a fatal crash with a pedestrian on US 84.

Baize was walking in the middle of the eastbound lane of US 84, said the Texas DPS.

Texas DPS says a 2016 GMC Yukon, driven by a 74-year-old man from Mcgregor, crashed into Baize as he failed to yield right-of-way to the oncoming car.

Justice of the Peace Coy Latham said Baize was killed in impact and pronounced him dead.

The next of kin have been notified, says the Texas DPS.

The crash investigation is currently still open.

