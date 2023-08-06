Advertise
Head on collision kills 2 in Milam County

(Pixabay)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MILANO, Texas (KWTX) - Two people are dead after a head on collision in Milam County near Milano.

Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a crash Friday afternoon at around 3:50 p.m.

Sean Daniel Ocasio-Hogue, 38, of Kissimmee, Florida was driving a 2023 GMC Acadia SUV heading westbound on US 79 approaching a right curve.

Juan Alfredo Vazquez-Quevedo, of Bryan, Texas was driving a 2008 Honda Fit passenger car heading eastbound on US 79 approaching the same curve.

The Texas DPS says as the GMC entered the curve, it continued to go straight and crossed into the eastbound lane.

The GMC collided with the Honda, killing Vazquez-Quevedo and another unidentified man, according to the Texas DPS.

The Texas DPS says both were pronounced dead at the scene.

A crash investigation is currently active.

