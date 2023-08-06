Advertise
Local veterans wash wheelchairs for students

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Saturday, veterans at American Legion post 121 made sure that local students started the school year off with clean wheelchairs.

Organizers say these students are often overlooked, and something as simple as clean wheels to ride on can make all the difference when they go back to school.

“A lot of the time people don’t think too much about those in wheelchairs,” said Rolando Hernandez.

“It’s something they can take pride in going back to school.”

